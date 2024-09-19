Entrepreneurship by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Gary Payton Partners With Green Label Rx To Launch ‘Greater Purpose’ Cannabis Brand 'It became important for me to share the benefits of cannabis-based recovery and offer top-tier wellness products for those living active lifestyles.'







Former NBA great Gary Payton has recently partnered with Green Label Rx to launch Greater Purpose, a wellness brand that fuses cannabis and recovery for athletes and professionals.

The product will debut on Sept. 20 at Hall of Flowers, a cannabis industry expo in Santa Rosa, California. The former Seattle Supersonic legendary guard has collaborated with Green Label Rx Founder Jason McKnight to bring this product to the world.

“With maintaining peak physical performance throughout my career, it became important for me to share the benefits of cannabis-based recovery and offer top-tier wellness products for those living active lifestyles,” said Gary Payton in a written statement.

Greater Purpose touts itself as the first brand of its kind to combine the world of recovery and cannabis. The line of topical products will aid in relieving chronic muscle pain as it was developed to utilize the medicinal benefits of cannabis and formulated to assist people who are engaged in active lifestyles.

At the Hall of Flowers festival, people will experience Greater Purpose while receiving exclusive giveaway prizes, live product demos, and a chance to meet Payton at the event.

“Greater Purpose is more than just a product line – it’s a movement to redefine how we think about recovery and self-care,” Jason McKnight said.

It was recently revealed that Payton, who has been coaching basketball for several years, was announced as the new head coach of the College of Alameda men’s basketball team. He will lead the team after being the head coach at Lincoln University in Oakland, California, for the past three seasons.

Payton has been coaching in Ice Cube’s Big3 league since it started in 2017. This past season, he led his team to the title and was named the Big3 Coach of the Year.

He won an NBA championship with the Miami Heat in 2006. The 56-year-old played in the NBA for 17 seasons with the Seattle SuperSonics, the Miami Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Boston Celtics. He was picked as NBA Defensive Player of the Year in the 1995-96 season, becoming the first point guard to win the award.

