Gas Prices Fall For Fifth Straight Week — Still Much Higher Than Year Ago

Black Americans are among millions reaping savings as gas prices have steadily dropped. Price-tracking company, GasBuddy, this week reported the nation’s average gas price fell 15.8 cents from a week ago to $4.51 per gallon.

The firm says its findings are based on data compiled from over 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

But it might still be too soon to pull out the party hats. While the national average is down 47.9 cents from a month ago, it is still $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago.

American Automobile Association (AAA), North America’s largest motorist and leisure travel club, reported the highest recorded average gas price per gallon for regular unleaded at $5.016 as of July 14, 2022.