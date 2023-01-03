Gayle King Celebrates 68th Birthday with Three Parties, a Surprise Performance, and Bestie Oprah

What a way to end the year, celebrating another birthday.
CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King closed out the year celebrating her 68th birthday, partying around the world.
According to People, King enjoyed three celebrations in three different locations around the world.
“2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations! New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps,” King wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.
The television personality shared multiple images of her birthday celebration with her CBS Mornings colleagues and loved ones that included best friend Oprah Winfrey and longtime boyfriend Steadman Graham.
One of the most surprising moments during her celebration, which she shared with her followers, was a performance by The Temptations. The vocal group wished King a happy birthday while flaunting matching yellow outfits and singing its 1964 hit, “My Girl.”
“How did they know my favorite color is YELLOW!” she wrote. “New year off to a great start I’d say … I feel the love.”
Winfrey shard a video on Monday of her and King enjoying a hike together.
“How did @gayleking do during our 5-hour hike? (7 hours for Gayle, actually),” Winfrey wrote in the video’s caption. “Here you go—she says her toes hurt today,” she continued.
The two media moguls celebrated with a bread picnic once they made it to the top.
“As you walk into this new year, take this as a reminder to put one foot in front of the other,” Winfrey wrote in another post. “And whether you’re hiking an actual mountain or just tackling a problem, remember to look at how far you’ve come and not how far you have left to go,” she added.
King was also highlighted on the Oprah Daily Instagram page, where she appeared in a video strutting through an office building wearing a form-fitting, lime green bodycon dress that she paired with a pair of neon green metallic pointed-toe pumps.
According to Daily Mail, King celebrated her previous birthday with a small intimate dinner that was set up by Winfrey, who arranged a yellow, three-tier cake to be designed for her bestie.