Gayle King Celebrates 68th Birthday with Three Parties, a Surprise Performance, and Bestie Oprah

What a way to end the year, celebrating another birthday.

CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King closed out the year celebrating her 68th birthday, partying around the world.

According to People, King enjoyed three celebrations in three different locations around the world.

“2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations! New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps,” King wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

The television personality shared multiple images of her birthday celebration with her CBS Mornings colleagues and loved ones that included best friend Oprah Winfrey and longtime boyfriend Steadman Graham.

One of the most surprising moments during her celebration, which she shared with her followers, was a performance by The Temptations. The vocal group wished King a happy birthday while flaunting matching yellow outfits and singing its 1964 hit, “My Girl.”

“How did they know my favorite color is YELLOW!” she wrote. “New year off to a great start I’d say … I feel the love.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking) Winfrey shard a video on Monday of her and King enjoying a hike together.