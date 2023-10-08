‘I Have Nothing To Do With This Company’: Gayle King Warns Beware AI Scams After Fake Weight-Loss Product Video Goes Viral

Gayle King is setting the record straight about the validity of a new video featuring her likeness. Upon confirming that the viral video is a fake, she took to her social media to warn her followers of the dangers of artificial intelligence, also known as AI, scams.

The “CBS This Morning” host was shocked to hear her voice be used as a promotion for weight-loss products from the Artipet company. She is seemingly heard in the video telling followers to “learn more about my secret,” as reported by The Washington Post.

“Ladies, honestly, I did not expect my weight loss to spark so many questions. My direct messages on Instagram are overflowing,” said the manipulated audio, pretending to be King. “Instead of replying to each one individually, I decided to make a post about it. Follow the link right now and learn more about my secret.”

Fans detected that the sponsored post may have been doctored after noticing that the words did not match her facial expression, gaining King’s attention and response to expose the fake video made with AI.

“People keep sending me this video and asking about this product and I have NOTHING to do with this company…,” shared the television personality. The 68-year-old revealed that the actual footage came from her promotion of her radio show, and that fans should not be “fooled” by the increasingly popular AI videos.

The danger of misleading viewers by manipulating King’s likeness is perilous, given her large social media following of nearly 1 million users. However, the scam is also affecting more members of Hollywood, with Tom Hanks, who boasts almost 10 million followers, falling victim to the scam when a dental ad used his image without his consent. The ad’s virality prompted the actor to post a statement confirming he was not actually a part of the video.

The “deep fake” imaging is becoming a growing concern, say experts, as the technology behind it becomes more advanced and its use more widespread, as celebrities and influencers alike must issue statements whether their viral ads are legitimate or not.

