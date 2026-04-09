Career by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Gen-Z Is Helps Accounting Jobs Reemerge In The Age Of AI Accounting is the new go-to job sector for Gen-Zers trying to evade AI hurdles.







Gen-Z is all about those numbers, gravitating toward the accounting field amid AI integration.

Gen-Z has borne the brunt of the evolving job market, with entry-level positions getting the boot due to advances in technology. As new reports indicate that AI is replacing early-career opportunities, Gen-Z workers are retreating to job fields that still need a human touch, such as accounting.

New grads are earning accounting degrees at a higher rate than in years prior. Although known for its dull reputation and heavy focus on numbers, accounting is becoming a growing trend for Gen-Zers who want a steady career less impacted by AI.

Fortune reports that colleges have seen high job placement rates for accounting graduates, with formidable salaries to match. With specific schools, such as the University of Iowa, seeing a 95% job placement for new accountants, vastly overshadowing the national average of 85% confirmed by NACE, more students are taking notice of the benefits.

Although starter pay varies by state and region, most can expect an entry-level offer within the high five figures. Some schools saw almost all of their accounting majors get post-grad offers, with median incomes of $75,000.

Further proof of accounting’s comeback has appeared in school enrollment. New data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center confirmed a jump in accounting majors across U.S. colleges, with 313,397 students currently enrolled in these programs, compared with 293,759 enrolled last year. This signals a shift toward co-eds prioritizing stability and job security when obtaining pricey degrees amid a shaky market.

Furthermore, certain jobs in this field will see higher pay due to staff shortages. According to Going Concern, public accounting roles in tax and audit/assurance expect to see a 3.7% pay bump in 2026. Given that the most senior roles average over $220K, this news sparks hope for Gen-Zers fearful about the future of the job market as AI integration grows.

However, accounting is not completely invincible in this regard, as AI is impacting most white-collar jobs due to automated administrative work. Despite this, it remains a viable option in the meantime to secure a well-paying job.

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