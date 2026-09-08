(Image: iStock) Technology by Sidnee Michelle Gen Z Isn’t Using AI To Secure The Bag According To This 31-Year-Old Millionaire He pointed specifically to AI as an accessible starting point for aspiring entrepreneurs.







Millionaire entrepreneur Timothy Armoo says Gen Z should stop viewing AI solely as a threat to employment and start using the technology to create businesses and build wealth, Fortune reports.

Armoo told the outlet in an interview published Aug. 31 that he has little sympathy for young people who blame AI and a difficult job market for their financial struggles. Instead, the entrepreneur believes emerging technology has lowered barriers that once made launching a business considerably more expensive and difficult.

“It is scarily easy” to build wealth today, Armoo said. “This is the greatest era of wealth creation ever.”

He pointed specifically to AI as an accessible starting point for aspiring entrepreneurs.

“In 2026, if you’re talking about the small things [that you can do to become successful], one of the most obvious things is to build relatively small projects with AI,” Armoo said.

Armoo’s perspective stems partly from his own entrepreneurial path. After spending part of his childhood in Ghana, he moved to London and lived on a council estate. He launched a tutoring business at 14 and later created Entrepreneur Express, a publication he sold as a teenager.

In 2017, Armoo co-founded influencer marketing agency Fanbytes with Ambrose Cooke and Mitchell Fasanya while attending university.

The company eventually worked with more than 500 brands and grew to roughly 60 employees before digital marketing agency Brainlabs acquired it in May 2022. The acquisition price was not publicly disclosed, although the outlet reported the transaction was worth eight figures.

Armoo is now putting millions behind his belief that AI can generate entrepreneurial opportunities. He recently launched the Legon Fund and committed five million British pounds, approximately $6.7 million, of his own money to support AI startups founded by minority entrepreneurs.

His argument comes as Gen Z and other young workers face a challenging entry-level job market increasingly influenced by AI. Armoo maintains that the technology disrupting traditional career paths can simultaneously provide another route to economic opportunity.

“AI enables you to think of an idea and put it out into the world,” he told Fortune.

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