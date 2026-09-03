(Photo: Mizuno K/Pexels) Technology by Sidnee Michelle Employees Conceal Their Expertise To Ward Off AI Replacement The findings come as companies increasingly seek employee data and institutional knowledge to develop AI tools







Workers are increasingly withholding their expertise from colleagues as fears grow that companies could use their knowledge to train artificial intelligence (AI) systems that eventually replace them, Fast Company reports.

A survey of 4,000 knowledge workers in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada found that 35% were withholding knowledge because they feared being replaced by artificial intelligence. Another 38% said they were reluctant to train colleagues in areas they considered personal strengths, according to research from technology consultancy Adaptavist.

The findings come as companies increasingly seek employee data and institutional knowledge to develop AI tools capable of performing workplace tasks.

Meta told thousands of U.S. employees in spring 2026 that software installed on work computers would collect information, including mouse movements, clicks, and keystrokes, to help train AI agents using examples of how employees perform their jobs.

Other companies have turned institutional knowledge into AI resources. McKinsey & Co., for example, developed Lilli, an internal generative AI platform that draws from the consulting firm’s research and expertise.

But some of the knowledge employers hope to transfer cannot easily be captured through documents, workflows, or workplace activity. Experienced workers often make decisions based on judgment developed over years, including recognizing patterns, exceptions, and subtle warning signs that may not appear in written procedures.

Research suggests concerns about AI could make employees less willing to share that expertise. A three-wave study involving 348 knowledge workers found that collaboration between employees and AI increased feelings of job insecurity, which in turn contributed to workers hiding knowledge.

The findings come amid continued concerns about AI’s impact on employment. More than 175,000 technology workers have been laid off in 2026, according to figures cited by Fast Company, as companies restructure operations while expanding their use of AI.

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