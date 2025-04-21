News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Gen Z Focuses On Cutting Costs When Dining Out Compared To Millennials And Baby Boomers Gen Z is reshaping the American dining scene by ordering less and prioritizing budget-friendly options when eating out.







Gen Z is reshaping the American dining experience as we know it. From opting to split entrées to ordering appetizers or kids’ menu items, the younger generation is all about saving their hard-earned coins.

A recent survey by Eater and Vox Media looked into how dining differs across generations and found that more Gen Zers are opting to share plates or order less food to cut costs while dining out amid rising inflation and tariffs.

“We will split appetizers and entrees so everyone can try something,” Mia Jones, a 26-year-old growth strategist, told Fortune. “It’s an occasion, so we want to try everything.”

Adding to the change in menu ordering, more Gen Zers are choosing sobriety, not just to save money, but also to avoid alcoholism and promote a healthier lifestyle.

“It’s a trend the industry is watching closely,” said Barry McGowan, CEO of Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão. Gen Zers are more “considerate when it comes to value. Alcohol consumption is also evolving. This generation is more likely to opt for zero-proof cocktails or low-ABV beverages.”

Brooke Arterberry, a researcher at the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research, attributes the shift in alcohol consumption to young people’s strong drive for success.

“Gen Z is socializing less in person, and social norms may be changing,” Arterberry said. “Parenting changes might also be a factor, as is the increased pressure young people feel to succeed, the amount of accessible information on the dangers of drinking, and even economic instability.”

Another factor influencing whether a Gen Zer dines out is if the restaurant has been featured on TikTok or social media. The survey revealed that over 77% of Gen Zers discover restaurants through social media, with 72% trusting reviews from these platforms.

“I won’t eat at a restaurant if it’s not on TikTok because I don’t trust a boomer’s taste buds,” Jones said. “I know that my fellow GenZers have their FBI hat on when reviewing a restaurant.”

