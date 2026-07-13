AI-generated image via Magnific Money by Selena Hill Survey Finds Gen Zers Aren’t Paying Back Friends Who Loan Them Money For Group Trips A new survey finds young adults who pay upfront for group travel or shared experiences often aren’t reimbursed.







Group vacations and social experiences may be creating lifelong memories for Gen Z, but they’re also leaving many young adults with unpaid bills and fractured friendships.

A new study commissioned by digital payments platform Zelle found that Gen Z travelers spend more on group trips than any other generation, yet they are also the most likely to be left covering expenses when friends fail to pay them back, reports USA Today. According to the survey, Gen Z participants reported spending an average of $2,501 per person on travel to major events such as music festivals and sporting events. However, among those who fronted money for shared travel costs, 76% said they were never fully reimbursed by their friends. More than half—55%—said the unpaid expenses created tension or permanently damaged a relationship.

The survey also found that 20% admitted to muting group chats or canceling plans with friends to avoid uncomfortable conversations about repayment. Meanwhile, 47% said covering group travel costs pushed them into debt.

“No one wants the best part of a trip to be followed by the worst part: chasing friends to pay you back,” Denise Leonhard, general manager of Zelle, said in a statement. “Shared experiences should bring people closer, not create debt, tension or awkward group chat reminders.”

The findings come as many Gen Z consumers continue to navigate rising living costs while prioritizing experiences. Financial experts say those realities make upfront conversations about money even more important. Before booking a group getaway, experts recommend discussing budgets, deciding who will pay for what, and agreeing on repayment timelines to avoid misunderstandings later.

“Delaying repayment can create a bigger problem than the debt itself. As Zelle found, there is a tendency for consumers to avoid conversations about repayment,” said board-certified clinical psychologist and certified financial therapist Dr. Traci Williams. “What starts as a payment request can quickly turn into avoidance to temporarily reduce financial anxiety. Taking responsibility, acknowledging the delay, and using simple tools to pay people back can help reduce stress and protect relationships.”

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