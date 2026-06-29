Career by Selena Hill 94% of Gen Z Professionals Have Been Hurt By Career Advice on Social Media: Report Most Gen Z workers admit following misleading online advice that negatively impacted their careers.







Young professionals are turning to Instagram and TikTok for more than just likes, fun, and entertainment — they’re using it for career advice, which many say has negatively impacted their job prospects.

According to Zety’s new Gen Z Misinfluence Report, 94% of Gen Z workers said they have followed viral career advice on social media that turned out to be misleading or negatively affected their job search.

The findings come as social media continues to reshape how younger workers discover jobs, network, and evaluate employers. In fact, all 919 Gen Z respondents surveyed in February said they use social media for career advice, while nearly half (45%) reported trusting creators and influencers more than traditional recruiters or career coaches. “YouTube” emerged as the most popular platform for career guidance, with 80% of respondents using it for professional advice, followed by Instagram at 73%, Facebook (40%), X (38%), TikTok (32%), Reddit (30%), and LinkedIn (26%) rounded out the list.

The influence of online creators isn’t just shaping opinions; it’s driving major career decisions. Sixty percent of respondents said social media inspired them to change industries or career fields, while 41% started side hustles based on online advice. More than one-third (36%) quit their jobs after consuming career-related content, and 31% began freelancing or gig work. Another 27% negotiated higher pay, while 16% enrolled in courses or certification programs to build new skills.

Despite the associated risks, social media has become an effective recruiting channel for many young workers. Nearly seven in 10 respondents (69%) said they successfully landed a job through Instagram, while 28% credited TikTok with helping them secure employment. Overall, 98% said they have effectively used social platforms to find jobs, internships, or professional opportunities.

The report also found that employers’ online presence has become a deciding factor in recruitment. Nearly every Gen Z respondent (99%) researches a company’s social media before applying for a position, and 63% said they would choose not to apply if a company’s content appeared overly polished or inauthentic.

According to the report, social media has democratized access to career information and opportunities. However, it has also blurred the line between credible professional guidance and viral content designed to maximize engagement rather than accuracy.

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