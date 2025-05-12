by Daniel Johnson Kai Cenat Teases His Streamer University, But Some Influencers Warn Of The Downside Of Content Creation While Cenat's idea is certain to attract attention and people serious about stepping up their content creation skills, some warn about the downsides of being a content creator full-time.







Twitch megastar Kai Cenat has confirmed that his once-hypothetical “Streamer University” is officially launching, months after first floating the concept during a February 2025 livestream. While the idea is already generating buzz among aspiring creators eager to level up their content game, some are raising concerns about the toll a full-time influencer lifestyle can take on mental health.

According to People, Cenat’s trailer announcing his Streamer University contained a take on Hogwarts, the school that is the setting for the popular Harry Potter books and film franchise it spawned. In the video, Cenat writes letters to prospective streamers, informing them of their selection to his university.

https://twitter.com/KaiCenat/status/1919849423426797614?s=19

Streamer university will be a all inclusive trip paid to where all creators will be living on a college campus for FREE and just enjoying getting content in general if you want to be a teacher or student apply now ! You don’t have to be a streamer just a general creator is needed… — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) May 6, 2025

“I’m excited to extend to you a most heartfelt welcome to the very first class of Streamer University,” Cenat said. “Here, you will find a school where chaos is encouraged and content is king…I look forward to seeing you all on campus for our first-ever semester.”

Cenat’s original idea involved renting out a brick and mortar university to host his classes, but specifics around those particular logistics such as location, dates, or course material have yet to be announced; but he has previously floated the idea of having other content creators like MrBeast or Mark Rober assist with teaching the university’s free classes.

Cenat’s website, which he created for prospective content creators to apply, says that “streamers of all backgrounds” are welcome to learn “alongside both unrealized, upcoming and well-established creators.”

However, MrBeast, who has not confirmed his involvement, recently warned of the downside to content creation, during a February interview on Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast.

“If my mental health was a priority, I wouldn’t be as successful as I am,” he told Bartlett during a discussion.

According to Shira Lazar, the co-founder of CreatorCare, a newly launched telehealth service that seeks to assist content creators with mental health issues specific to their careers, content creators often struggle with anxiety, depression, and disordered eating, in addition to fluctuating incomes.

“(The) fear of disappearing fuels burnout in a system that constantly demands you feed the feeds. I’m like Joan Rivers; I’ll be creating until I die, which is why I want to make sure I can thrive,” Lazar told Wired in an interview.

Amy Kelly, the cofounder of Revive Health Therapy, and a licensed family therapist whose clientele consists of many content creators, told the outlet that the influencer industry itself is not built to sustain the creators that feed it.

“Social media is not just a platform—it’s a recruiter,” she told Fast Company, as she noted that 57% of Gen Z teens in the U.S. said that they would become influencers if given the chance. “We’re grooming teens into a digital workforce with proven mental health hazards—the modern equivalent of sending kids into coal mines without protective gear.”

As Lazar told Passionfruit in an interview, “The creator economy has exploded but the support systems haven’t kept up. As more Gen Z step into this space professionally, we need to treat it like the real workplace it is. That means sustainable systems not just for monetization, but for mental health, too.”

