News by Kandiss Edwards Solange Launches Saint Heron Digital Archive To Keep Black Literature Accessible Readers are allowed to check out titles from the Saint Heron multidisciplinary platform for 45-days.







Solange Knowles is launching the Saint Heron Digital Archive. The free service is designed to preserve and circulate rare works by Black and Brown writers, artists and thinkers.

Readers are allowed to check out titles from the Saint Heron multidisciplinary platform for 45-days. Content includes first edition books and out-of-print titles that are no longer accessible to the public. The archive program partially runs on an honor system. Borrowers can request one book at a time, with Saint Heron covering shipping and return costs. However, customers must leave credit card information on file in the case of non-returned or damaged items.

On Sept. 25, Solange made an Instagram post to let her followers know about the new tool and her motivations behind its creation.

“As the market and demand for these books, zines, and catalogues rises, we would like to play a small part in creating free access to the expansive range of critical thought and expression by these great minds.”

The debut collection includes works such as “Shakespeare in Harlem” by Langston Hughes, “Bloodchild” by Octavia Butler, and texts from experimental artists whose voices shaped generations but whose works are rarely found outside specialized collections. By making these texts accessible, the initiative aims to bridge gaps in access and preserve Black and Brown cultural legacies often sidelined in mainstream libraries.

This new project continues Solange’s larger vision for Saint Heron, which she founded in 2013 as a creative hub to elevate underrepresented voices in art, design, and music. In recent years, the platform has hosted exhibitions, released music, and supported artists whose work pushes boundaries of culture and identity. The archive builds on that mission by giving readers a direct connection to literary and artistic history.

The archive arrives at a moment when access to diverse literature is under pressure nationwide. National book bans and curriculum changes aid in limiting exposure to authors of color. By offering free, mail-based access, Saint Heron’s archive serves not only as a repository of knowledge but as an act of resistance.

