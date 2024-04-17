by Rafael Pena Majority Of Gen Z and Millennials Expect Parents To Help With Homeownership Redfin revealed that over one-third of Gen Zers and millennials are counting on assistance from their parents to achieve homeownership.









Achieving the American dream of homeownership has long been seen as a hallmark of success, but for many younger Americans, the path to property ownership is paved with financial challenges. Yourtango reports a recent survey conducted by Redfin revealed that over one-third of Gen Zers and millennials are counting on assistance from their parents to make their homeownership dreams a reality.

In an era marked by skyrocketing housing prices and stagnant wages, the prospect of purchasing a home has become increasingly daunting for younger generations. The survey found that a significant portion of Gen Zers and millennials expect financial support from their parents, with many relying on cash contributions for down payments.

The survey highlighted that “More than one-third of Gen Zers and millennials who want to buy a home expect help from their parents in the form of cold, hard cash.”

The trend of parental assistance isn’t limited to financial support alone. Many young homebuyers are also tapping into their inheritances or opting to move back home to save money in preparation for homeownership.

Data from the survey revealed a notable increase in the reliance on parental funds for down payments. In 2019, 18% of millennials used cash from their families to fund a down payment, a figure that rose to 23% by 2023.

However, framing younger generations as “nepo homebuyers” overlooks the systemic challenges they face in achieving homeownership. The housing market has witnessed unprecedented growth in recent years, with housing prices soaring nearly 40% since 2020. Coupled with a diminished supply of properties, the median price of houses sold in 2023 stood at $417,700.

Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, emphasized the structural barriers that prevent many young Americans from entering the housing market without parental assistance.

“The bigger problem is that young Americans who don’t have family money are often shut out of homeownership,” Fairweather noted. “Many of them earn a perfectly good income, too, but they aren’t able to afford a home because they’re at a generational disadvantage.”

As the conversation surrounding homeownership evolves, it’s essential to recognize the systemic inequities that shape access to housing opportunities. For Gen Zers and millennials, seeking parental aid for homeownership isn’t a reflection of entitlement but rather a response to a housing market that presents formidable barriers to entry.

In navigating the complexities of homeownership in today’s economic landscape, younger generations are challenging the traditional narrative of success, underscoring the need for a more inclusive approach to achieving the American dream.

