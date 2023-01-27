Gender Reveal! Keke Palmer Subtly Teases Sex of Her Baby

Leave it up to Keke Palmer to let the cat out of the bag when it comes to what the pregnant screen star is having.

The Nope star appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday where she subtly made her in-utero child’s gender public knowledge, The Los Angeles Times reported. Palmer and Fallon, who are both Virgos, were chatting about astrology when the late-night host asked the actress what her unborn child’s zodiac sign will be.

“My baby is either going to be a Pisces or Aries—I’m not sure exactly,” she said.

“Let me know guys, Pisces are known to be very deep, they’re emotional creatures, so I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy.”

Palmer’s reveal comes nearly two months after she announced her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue.

“I’m especially glad to be here, though, because there’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight -I am,” she said while opening her jacket to reveal her baby bump.

One month after debuting her baby bump on the December 3’s SNL, Palmer took to Twitter to sound off on expecting fathers who show disappointment when learning they’re having a girl.

“It kills me when guys are disappointed that they are having a girl, like they aren’t the reason for that genetic outcome lmao,” Palmer tweeted. “Also, baby girls are a blessing 😍”

It’ll be the first child for Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, who expressed his excitement for their baby-to-be by posting a photo of the pregnant actress and teasing their “2023” due date. Now, thanks to Palmer, fans know they’re having a boy around late March to early April.