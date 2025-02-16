Gene ‘Groove’ Allen, Groove B. Chill Rapper And ‘House Party’ Actor, Dies At 62

Gene “Grove” Allen, actor beloved member of rap group Groove B. Chill, has died at age 62.

A relative of Allen’s confirmed the news to TMZ. According to the publication, Allen died suddenly on Feb. 12 at his Maryland residence. Although the family suspects no foul play, the source deemed his death as a result of a medical emergency.

Born in Long Island, Allen got his start in entertainment as a member of a 1980s rap group The Uptown Crew. However, he later formed Groove B. Chill alongside fellow members Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Belal “DJ Belal” Miller. The group released one album, “Starting From Zero” in 1990, as confirmed by Billboard.

The musical trio also garnered fame for their appearances in the “House Party” movie franchise. Allen continued on with acting, also having small roles in 1992’s “Boomerang” starring Eddie Murphy and the 1993 Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” starring Angela Bassett.

In his later years, Allen worked in communal upliftment. He threw events nodding to his role in “House Party” to support veterans and military families. As part of the “House Party Immersive Tour,” Allen also dedicated his efforts toward women’s shelters.

Days prior to his death, Allen also shared snippets of himself rapping to a song from his new EP, “Bring Back The Party.”

Allen is survived by his wife and three children. His daughter, Nikki Wilkins, also shared to social media about her father’s unexpected passing. She also condemned TMZ for breaking the news.

“Since TMZ acted like freaking vultures with ZERO etiquette, My father may have had he’s flaws but he was a man of his word,” Wilkins began the post. “Gene Groove Allen may be a celebrity to yall but to us he was the man who made sure we stayed smiling through this rollercoaster we call life. He is loved, he is needed and yes it was a total shock. I know he is watching over me & my siblings.”

While Allen will be missed by his family, his legacy in hip hop will also be remembered by fans.

