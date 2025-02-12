Details Revealed For Irv Gotti’s Funeral Service

Murder Inc. Records Co-Founder Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., known to the world as Irv Gotti, was pronounced dead on Feb. 5, 2025, and his family has revealed the day, time, and location for the upcoming funeral service.

According to AllHipHop, the 54-year-old music executive died after suffering a second stroke in two years. The family announced that the funeral will be held on Feb. 18 at Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral in Jamaica, Queens, New York. The family is anticipating a large turnout for the man who helped sign Ja Rule, JAY-Z, and DMX, to name a few, to the Def Jam recording label. The place of worship can hold up to 2,500 attendees.

The Lorenzo family released a statement in a social media post when he died:

“Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations.

“As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy while we grieve the loss of our dad, son, brother, uncle, and friend. We take comfort in knowing that his spirit will live on through his music and the love he shared with all of us.

“Thank you for your understanding and support during this challenging time.”

