New York Auto Show Featured The Wow Factors In Genesis’ Concept Car

Experienced by Kimatni D. Rawlins

During the media preview days of the 2025 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), luxury brand Genesis emphasized its steadfast dedication to performance, adventure, and state-of-the-art innovation with a set of vehicles that could dictate the company’s immediate future.

VIP guests, automotive and lifestyle media, and principal executives such as José Muñoz, Randy Parker, Luc Donckerwolke, and Olabisi Boyle gathered at Genesis House New York to witness the strategic evolution of the sporty X Gran Equator Concept (XGEC) and the high-tech GMR-001Hypercar, which will spearhead the company’s racing endeavors in 2026. On the other side of the spectrum, the luxuriant, off-roading XGEC represents a unique formula of refinement and ruggedness for those living nomadic lifestyles like mine. The ability to venture deep within Mother Nature with the freedom of the wild is awe-inspiring. That’s right, in just one trailblazing decade, the progressive Korean automaker has made strides in motorsports and overlanding.

“The X Gran Equator Concept is an exercise in harmonizing contrasts—combining elegance with ruggedness and the spirit of exploration with refined comfort,” said Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke. “It represents the orchestration of true off-road competence and uncompromising luxury, designed to enable the discovery of the world’s most breathtaking landscapes.”

Genesis has unveiled opulent and Magma performance concepts at NYIAS for three consecutive years, including the exclusive GV80 Coupe Concept, the breathtaking Neolun Concept, and the dynamic GV60 Magma Concept. These vehicles add dimension to the portfolio with vigorous lines, enthusiastic attributes, and forward-thinking engineering. The goal is to continue expanding its roster to meet the diverse needs and evolving appetites of each consumer genre and motorsports enthusiast.

Symbolizing the brand’s desire to appease owners with ultimate hospitality, we gathered at the Genesis House in the Meatpacking District, where Genesis unveiled the X Gran Equator Concept, which will be on display until the end of July. With a name borrowed from the mighty Arabian horse, the revolutionary SUV and its dune buggy-like grappling capabilities incorporate an extended hood, signature Two-Line headlamps that cross the faceless grille, a split-opening tailgate, 24” beadlock rims wrapped in knobby Nitto tires, a creatively sleek cabin, and grey rocker panels, bumpers, mirror caps, and integrated roof racks. The interior commingles digital traits with physical switches and grab handles, a 4-circle display cluster inspired by the dials of vintage cameras, swiveling front seats, and sectional storage areas and compartments.

Next was a flashy and energetic introduction of Genesis Magma Racing and its full-scale GMR-001 Hypercar. Built in about a year, the LMDh endurance prototype will begin competing in 2026 with the ultimate challenge of entering the 24 Hours of Le Mans. However, its current focus will be the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and IMSA SportsCar Championship. Also introduced were the drivers, race suits, and the Magma Orange livery, representing grit with a powerful presence. The artwork pays tribute to Genesis’ Korean heritage while interspersing motorsport innovation. Final specifics have not been released, but the newly developed twin-turbo V8 engine is the root of the hybrid powertrain and chassis developed with ORECA Motorsport. The Magma program adds a new dimension to Genesis, marking its expansion into high-performance manufacturing. Genesis aims to create a Magma model for each production vehicle in the existing lineup.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Genesis Magma Racing as we unveil the GMR-001 Hypercar, along with our striking livery and race suits,” said Cyril Abiteboul, team principal. “As we gear up for our 2026 WEC and 2027 IMSA campaigns, we are not merely assembling a race team; we are forging a legacy. Each day brings us one step closer to realizing the full potential of Genesis in the world of motorsports.”

After the vehicle presentations, I aligned with the unique and authentic offerings at Genesis House, where you can have a delectable Korean culinary experience, read up on Korean history, enjoy tea time, or view the array of Genesis products on display. Other places and activities to relish while in New York City include a warming stay at the majestic Equinox Hotel, admiring the Vessel and its honeycombed structure, exploring the Shops at Hudson Yards, including Genesis Studio, walking along the elevated High Line park built on a historic rail line, and grabbing lunch at Mercado Little Spain or dinner at the distinctly Korean restaurant Moono in Manhattan’s East Village.

To understand the tenets of the brands you admire—whether automotive, technology, or travel—it is ideal to pay homage to their heritage, strategies, and values by immersing yourself within the DNA of their successful formulas. I was thankful to represent as a son-nim (honored guest) while ingesting the enriching habits, social etiquette, and philosophical design approach during the 2025 Genesis Experience at NYIAS.

