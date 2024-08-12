Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Rick Ross Sued By Disabled Fan For Inadequate Accessibility Options At Car Show Event Disabled man sues Rick Ross for lack of accessbility options at his annual car show.









Rick Ross is being sued by one disgruntled man who risked it all to attend his annual car show but was prevented due to the event’s lack of wheelchair accessibility.

Darris Straughter is suing the hip-hop mogul for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act after he waited hours to gain entry to Ross’s third annual Car & Bike Show, to no avail, TMZ reports. Straughter claims to have sold his car to afford the travel, lodging, and ticket he purchased to attend the event held at Ross’s massive Georgia estate.

However, he never made it inside after a wheelchair-accessible shuttle bus he was promised never arrived to get him to the event. Straughter said he reached out to the venue two weeks in advance to inform them about his accessibility needs and request reasonable accommodation for his wheelchair.

He claims car show organizers assured him a shuttle would take him from the parking lot to the event. But after waiting inside the parking lot for several hours, Straughter got fed up, gave away his ticket, and returned to his hotel once the bus failed to show up.

He wasn’t the only one who didn’t make it inside. Comments under an Instagram post about the event highlight how many people were upset with the lack of shuttle accommodations and event planning.

“8 tickets and we can’t even get in bc of y’all lack of poor planning been riding for 2 hours up down the SAME Street,” one woman wrote. “Whoever you hired to direct traffic, just keep sending us in circles! I’m very upset we have parking passes and still can’t park! Just a complete waste!”

According to Straughter’s lawyer, John Hoover Esq, attendees who didn’t make it inside were promised a refund. But the suit claims nobody ever followed up with him.

Now, he’s suing Ross for damages and an order that will force the car show to provide disabled access at future events.

