News by Kandiss Edwards Gentrification Is Here: Black Atlanta Residents Struggle To Stay In The City Atlanta was named the most educated city, unfortunately it comes at a cost. Black residents say the city is no longer affordable.







Atlanta was recently named the smartest and most educated city; unfortunately, it comes at a cost. The city is no longer considered an affordable place for Black residents of Atlanta.

This Georgia city is experiencing a surge in its technology sector, and with more highly educated individuals moving in, Atlanta’s profile is certainly on the rise. But there’s a troubling side to this growth: many long-time, lower-income residents, who once formed the vibrant heart of the city’s “Black Mecca” culture, are now being pushed out. A report released in 2025 by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) paints a clear picture of this demographic shift, showing that Atlanta has lost 22,149 Black residents while gaining nearly 22,965 white residents since 1980. It’s a complex story where urban renewal clashes with the erosion of established communities.

Civil Rights Activist Devin Barrington-Ward spoke to WSBTV about the drastic difference in Atlanta neighborhoods. He also placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of the city’s government. Large tax incentives for developers have increased interest in Atlanta properties. Ward blames the city and the county for issuing these incentives without considering the residents.

“When we see what type of money is being given to corporate developers, as far as tax breaks from the city and the county, of course, Black folks would no longer be able to afford to live in the city of Atlanta. These are policy decisions being made by people who are in elected office,” Ward said.

Maja Sly told Channel 2 that although gentrification appears rampant, help is available.

“We have the best programs, not just in the state of Georgia but in the city of Atlanta, to make home ownership affordable. It’s gentrification on paper, but there’s a bigger story that has to be told about this,” said Sly.

Atlanta Down Payment and Rental Assistance

The Atlanta Housing Authority (AHA) offers a downpayment assistance program of up to $20,000 for prospective homeowners. Furthermore, the program’s eligibility requirements are not unreasonable:

First-time homebuyers who have not owned a home in the past 3 years, excluding any ownership interest in residential or commercial property during this period.

The purchase price must be no more than $375,000.

The buyer’s liquid assets cannot exceed $35,000.

The buyer’s contribution towards the down payment must be at least $1,500.

Income must be at most 80% of the current HUD’s MSA Area Median Income.

Properties must be located within the City of Atlanta.

The property must be the homebuyer’s primary residence. Applicants must meet the primary lender’s credit requirements and secure approval for conventional, FHA, or VA loan financing.

The primary loan term typically ranges from 15 to 30 years and must be a fixed-rate loan.

Proof of Georgia residency for at least six months is required.

Undeveloped land is not qualified.

Complete an eight-hour Homebuyer Education class.

Investing In The New Atlanta and Old Black Mecca

Though the tenant-based assistance program has a waiting list, applying can still be beneficial. InvestAtlanta is another organization working to help the “Black Mecca” retain its citizens. While investing in the city’s growth, InvestAtlanta is also dedicating a percentage of its available units to Atlanta residents. Their newest project allocates 150 out of 166 new apartment units, in English Avenue, Vine City, and Riverside neighborhoods, to residents. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens expressed his support for growing the new Atlanta while protecting the Old Mecca.

“An Atlanta for all is one that prioritizes healthy, thriving neighborhoods that benefit residents and communities throughout the city,” says Mayor Dickens, who also serves as the Board Chair of Invest Atlanta. “Strategically using TAD funding, along with innovative partnerships with the faith community and private and nonprofit sectors, not only helps to meet our affordable housing commitment, but also brings new quality housing that spurs additional investment in these neighborhoods.”

