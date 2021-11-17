Geordi’s Got a New Job! LeVar Burton to Develop and Host New ‘Trivial Pursuit’ Game Show

Although he was unofficially the people’s choice to replace the late Alex Trebek, LeVar Burton didn’t get his dream job as the new host of Jeopardy! But it doesn’t matter since the former Star Trek star reportedly has his very own game show in the works!

The Star Trek alum, who played Geordi La Forge, revealed on his Twitter account that he would be hosting a game show that is being developed, titled Trivial Pursuit.

Hey y’all, this is happening! https://t.co/c1oGz8cMib — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 17, 2021

According to Variety, Burton is on board to host a game show version of the classic trivia game Trivial Pursuit. The game show is currently in development at Entertainment One (eOne).

Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe,” Burton said. “I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television.”

The collaboration is a partnership with Burton’s LeVar Burton Entertainment (LBE) and Entertainment One, which is owned by Hasbro. The companies will work together to develop Trivial Pursuit into a game show format. The game show will be executive produced by Burton along with LBE’s Sangita Patel, Tara Long, and Geno McDermott from Entertainment One. As the series is in development, there isn’t a network currently attached to the project.

The Trivial Pursuit trivia game is currently available in more than 26 countries and translated into 17 languages. With over 100 million copies of the game being sold, it was named to the “Games Hall of Fame” by Games magazine. This is the latest Hasbro game to be developed into an onscreen property, including Entertainment One’s current slate that includes “Clue,” “Dungeons & Dragons,” “Power Rangers,” and “Mouse Trap.”

Although Burton wasn’t selected as the permanent host of Jeopardy!, he acknowledged that he has already won with the support of family, friends, and fans.