George Clinton, Big Freedia Join Trombone Shorty On ‘Getting Funky In Havana’ Pilgrimage

The Trombone Shorty Foundation held its fourth annual Getting Funky in Havana Pilgrimage, promoting unity between the U.S. and Cuba with the message ‘Build Doors, Not Walls.”

From Jan. 16 to 20, the Trombone Shorty Foundation facilitated a vibrant cultural exchange between New Orleans, Louisiana, and Havana, Cuba, to advance its mission of inspiring the next generation of musicians. From in-depth discussions to nightly cross-cultural musical collaborations, attendees departed with unforgettable memories, meaningful cultural connections, and the inspiration to bring new ideas to life.

Nola reports that the cultural exchange trip, made in partnership with Cuba Educational Travel and Afro-Cuban musician Cimafunk, brought about 230 musicians and actors, plus eight New Orleans students, to Havana. A key component of the trip was bringing Trombone Shorty Academy students to showcase New Orleans music and collaborate with young Cuban musicians, including members of the Havana-based group Primera Linea.

During a visit to the Guillermo Tomas School of Music in Guanabacoa, the Academy band bridged language barriers through a lively jam session featuring students from both countries, culminating in a courtyard dance party with hundreds of people joining in. Other event highlights included a panel featuring Taj Mahal, Trombone Shorty, George Clinton, and Cimafunk, as well as a dynamic musical mashup where Taj Mahal performed alongside Cuban students and Trombone Shorty Foundation students, delivering a powerful American-Cuban solo set filled with vocals, horns, and percussion.

“At the heart of all we shared in Cuba is the knowledge that we are expanding hearts, dissolving borders, and spreading goodness through music and education,” Bill Taylor, founding executive director of the Trombone Shorty Foundation, said in a press release.

At night, the Getting Funky crew lit up the Amphitheater of Old Havana, blending musical styles on stage with performances by Cuban artists like Cimafunk and Los Van Van alongside New Orleans icons Big Freedia, Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, Trombone Shorty, and Big Chief Juan Pardo. George Clinton and Taj Mahal also hit the stage to perform with fellow American artists, including JoJo Hermann, Valerie June, Maurice ‘MoBetta’ Brown, and Robert Randolph, thrilling a packed Cuban audience.

“The trip was one of the best experiences I’ve had in my life,” said Jarnell Demesme, Trombone Shorty Academy saxophonist. “The culture is very different, and the people are passionate about what they do. It was very fun and gave a real insight of how true touring life is. It is an experience I’ll never forget.”

The Trombone Shorty Foundation intends to continue building doors and reconnecting the worlds of New Orleans and Havana through the annual Getting Funky in Havana pilgrimage.

“Some people build walls, and some people build doors,” said Cuban national folk hero Carlos Varela, who gave an intimate performance, offering attendees a heartfelt glimpse into the essence of Cuban life through the eyes of the ‘Poet of Havana’ himself.

Up next, Trombone Shorty and the Trombone Shorty Foundation are gearing up for Shorty Fest in New Orleans on April 28.

