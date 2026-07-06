News by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors George E. Johnson, Afro Sheen Founder And Black Business Pioneer, Dies At 99 Johnson died of natural causes at his downtown Chicago condominium, according to his son, John Edward Johnson, who confirmed his father's death







George E. Johnson, whose Johnson Products Co. became the first Black-owned company listed on the American Stock Exchange and helped transform the Black hair care industry, died July 6 in Chicago. He was 99, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

George died of natural causes at his downtown Chicago condominium, according to his son John Edward Johnson, who confirmed his father’s death to the outlet.

“I think his legacy as a businessman and philanthropist speaks for itself,” John said.

George founded Johnson Products in 1954 after working for the Black-owned cosmetics company S.B. Fuller. The Chicago-based company developed hair care products specifically for Black consumers, including Ultra Sheen, Classy Curl, Curly Perm, and Afro Sheen.

In 1971, Johnson Products became the first Black-owned business to trade on the American Stock Exchange, marking a milestone for Black entrepreneurship in the United States.

The company also became known for pioneering marketing strategies aimed at Black consumers. It was the first Black-owned company to sponsor the nationally syndicated television program Soul Train, helping expand both the brand’s national visibility and the show’s cultural reach.

Born in a sharecropper’s shack in Richton, Mississippi, George moved to Chicago with his mother in 1929. He worked a series of jobs as a child before leaving high school to support his family. At age 17, he joined S.B. Fuller, where his experience in sales and product development laid the foundation for launching his own company a decade later.

George remained active in business and philanthropy throughout his life, supporting educational initiatives and civic organizations while mentoring generations of entrepreneurs. In 2025, he published his memoir, Afro Sheen: How I Revolutionized an Industry with the Golden Rule, from Soul Train to Wall Street, chronicling the company’s rise and his philosophy of leadership and service.

Reflecting on the principles that shaped his career, the business pioneer said in a 2025 interview, “When you help people, people will help you. And if you serve them well, they’re going to make your business successful.”

George’s legacy endures through the barriers he broke in American business, his influence on the Black beauty industry, and the opportunities he created for future generations of Black entrepreneurs.

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