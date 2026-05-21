To Successful Entrepreneurs, Time Is More Than Relative

If you didn’t know that XCEL Summit for Men Award honoree George Fraser is the chairman and CEO of FraserNet, a networking organization connecting entrepreneurs and professionals with clients, helping them build business, and accelerating their careers, the world might think Fraser is a professor who helped Albert Einstein propose the Theory of Relativity.

Fraser’s theory is centered around the biggest mistake entrepreneurs make: Believing they have plenty of time.

Not true.

For entrepreneurs, time is the only currency they spend, and they never know how much is left. Therefore, Fraser warned in his acceptance speech at this past BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit for Men, “Use your time wisely.”

In building a successful business, entrepreneurs will experience a lot of obstacles, but ultimately, Fraser advises, don’t waste your time in the process. It’s a precious commodity no one gets back. And when everyone’s career is over, he hopes each person’s body of work will be summed up in two words: “He mattered!” And as BE approaches the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit, take a moment to ask yourself: “Do you matter? And to whom? And for what?”

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