Sports by Daniel Johnson HBCU Track Legend And Jamaican Olympian George Rhoden Dies At 97 Rhoden was a standout rack and field athlete at Morgan State University.







George Rhoden, a former Olympian who represented his home country of Jamaica and a former track athlete at Morgan State University, died on Aug. 24 at the age of 97.

According to a press release issued by Morgan State University, Rhoden is believed to be the best 400m runner Jamaica has ever produced. In 1952, at the Helsinki Olympic Games, Rhoden became the first Jamaican to win a gold medal in track and field by winning the 400m race.

Rhoden also helped the famed Golden Quartet win a gold medal in the 4×400 relay and turned in a silver medal winning performance in the 800m race. When he returned home following the Olympics, Rhoden was greeted with a hero’s welcome.

Rhoden was seen as one of the best long sprinters of his generation, and proved that designation correct despite not medaling in the 1948 London Olympics, his first Olympic competition. In 1950 Rhoden broke the 400m world record, clocking a time of 45.8, announcing his presence as an emerging force on the track.

Rhoden also went on to win both the AAU and NCAA Championships, winning the 200m and 400m events between 1949 and 1951. Following these performances, Rhoden cemented his status through his performance in Helsinki.

After his track career concluded, Rhoden settled in as a coach, teaching physical education and coaching track and field at Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia. In addition, Rhoden was also a member of the International Olympic Committee and the president of the Jamaican Amateur Athletic Association.

Rhoden was the last surviving member of Jamaica’s Golden Quartet, a nickname given to the Jamaican 4x400m team composed of Rhoden, Herb McKinley, Arthur Wint, and Les Laing.

Rhoden is mourned by his family, friends, and the country of Jamaica as a whole, he and his Golden Quartet compatriots ushered in Jamaica’s entry as a track and field powerhouse on the global stage.

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (formerly the Jamaican Amateur Athletic Association) issued a statement to the Jamaica Observer, mourning Rhoden’s passing.

“George Rhoden was one of the building blocks of our sport in Jamaica. He demonstrated true grit and determination in every single one of his races and was a dependable team member,” Garth Gayle, the President of the JAAA said. “He would grind out every event, giving everything for his team and his country. His performances in 1952 will always be remembered as they laid the groundwork for the strong track and field nation we are today.”

