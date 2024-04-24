George Santos Ends Independent Comeback Campaign After Raising Zero Dollars 

The comeback campaign for former U.S. Representative George Santos (R-N.Y.) ended after he failed to raise any money.

The disgraced politician was running as an independent candidate for the 1st Congressional District in New York after he was expelled in December 2023 from the House while facing charges of federal fraud. Speculation of his withdrawal sparked in March 2024 after his campaign committee reported no fundraising or expenditures.

Santos announced via Twitter on Apr. 23.

“I have decided to withdraw from my independent run for #NY1…I don’t want my run to be portrayed as reprisal against Nick Lalota. Although Nick and I don’t have the same voting record, and I remain critical of his abysmal record, I don’t want to split the ticket and be responsible for handing the house to Dems,” he wrote. “It is clear that with the rise of antisemitism in our country, we cannot afford to hand the house to Dems as they have a very large issue with antisemitism in their ranks. Staying in this race guarantees a victory for the Dems in the race.”

His campaign only lasted one month while challenging Republican Rep. Nick LaLota in the GOP primary for the eastern Long Island congressional district – a different district than he previously represented. In the following weeks, he said he would leave the GOP to run independently.

As the sixth member of Congress to be expelled in the House’s history, Santos alluded that he met with leaders and constituents and felt it was best to end his campaign. “The future holds countless possibilities, and I am ready, willing and able to step up to the plate and go fight for my country at any time,” he continued.

“I will continue to participate in the public policy discussion and will do my part… I will always strive to stand on the right side of history. It’s only goodbye for now; I’ll be back.”

During his tenure in Washington, D.C., Santos was at the center of numerous scandals, including accusations of fabricating his bio to include claims of being Jewish and details in his education and employment. Santos eventually pleaded not guilty to a list of federal charges, including tricking Congress about his wealth, stealing from his campaign and receiving unemployment benefits that he didn’t deserve.

His trial is tentatively scheduled for late 2024.