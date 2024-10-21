News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia Authorities Investigate Dock Gangway Collapse That Killed 7 People On Sapelo Island The fatal incident occurred during a fall celebration held by Sapelo Island's Gullah-Geechee community.







Georgia authorities will investigate the collapse of the dock gangway on Sapelo Island during a fall celebration held by the Gulah-Geechee community that left seven people dead.

Authorities called the collapse a “catastrophic failure” that should have never happened since the gangway was install in 2021. The Associated Press reported over 40 people were on the gangway when the Oct. 19 incident occurred, with more than half falling into the water upon its collapse.

Attendees had gathered to celebrate Cultural Day for Hogg Hummock, a small Black community on the Island. Formerly enslaved people established the area after the Civil War, and many of their descendants reside there today.

In addition to the seven people killed, none of whom were from the island themselves, eight were taken to the hospital. Of those hospitalizations, at least six were deemed critically injured.

Walter Rabon, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Resources, at a news conference. “There should be very, very little maintenance to an aluminum gangway like that, but we’ll see what the investigation unfolds.”

Sapelo Island is located about 60 miles outside of Savannah. Most residents travel to the mainland by boat. Natives of Sapelo Island come from the Gullah-Geechee communities, comprised of descendants of enslaved island populations. Given their isolation, most have maintained their African customs and heritage, from their dialect to their skills.

The dock underwent rebuilding after Georgia officials settled a federal lawsuit filed by local residents of Hogg Hummock, also on the National Register of Historic Places. In the legal matter, they argued that the state-operated ferry boats and docks did not adequately provide access for those with disabilities.

The settlement led to the demolition and replacement of the original dock and updated ferry boats to help all Sapelo Islanders travel to and from the mainland. This also accompanied a financial allotment of $750,000.

However, the gangway’s swift collapse has now sparked concerns about its construction. Moreover, nothing collided with the structure. Since the incident, the close-knit community has dealt with the ramifications of the tragedy.

Moreover, Sapelo Island residents remain at odds with McIntosh County’s local governance. Its Board of Commissioners has approved tax increases and zoning changes that could change the demographics and landscape of the historic community.

“Everyone is family, and everyone knows each other,” explained Roger Lotson, the sole Black member of the county’s Board of Commissioners. “In any tragedy, especially like this, they are all one. They’re all united. They all feel the same pain and the same hurt.”

