Georgia Beauty Store Owner Helps Clients Find Solutions To Hair Loss

Certified trichologist Erica Conerly provides solutions for people who are experiencing hair loss.

In July, the former Walgreens beauty advisor reached an important milestone in her career after she opened the doors to her beauty store, Culture of Beauty. According to The Telegraph, the hair and scalp expert is a trained cosmetologist specializing in hair loss.

Culture of Beauty is an extension of Conerly’s Mane Allure Salon, where she practices her love for styling hair.

“I’ve always wanted a business where I could actually be helping someone more so than just styling hair,” she said. “I love styling hair. I love being creative, but the thing that got me the most was people who suffer from hair loss.”

The beauty professional explored trichology to provide a more holistic approach. “There’s a lot of women that suffer from hair loss. And so, when they come in, I mean, they’re crying because they don’t know what else to do,” she added.

Culture of Beauty offers a space to receive expertise on different products, while finding a solution to their hair problems. Conerly works closely with her clients to match them with hairstyles that fit their specific needs. Customers can choose to have a custom wig made; and she also specializes in creating hairstyles for clients that don’t want a wig. Many of Conerly’s clients include military and cancer patients.

“I’ve dealt with cancer patients who they’ve actually lost the hair at the shampoo bowl, so that is an emotional roller coaster,” she said. The location has a private room where clients can cry and process their emotions as they move [toward] finding their solution.

The beauty entrepreneur is already working to expand her newest business venture.

“I want to bring more awareness as far as with hair loss. I want to bring more awareness to the community that there is a way to get help. You don’t have to suffer,” she said.

The beauty store is operated by a four-employee team learning the ropes under Conerly’s leadership. The hair and scalp expert was certified by the National Trichology Training Institute in Atlanta.

A grand opening for Culture of Beauty is scheduled for Saturday.