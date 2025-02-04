Business by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia City’s First Black-Owned Shopping Plaza Has Already Leased Out The effort to bring Kingdom Corners to life took years in the making.







The city of Fayetteville, Georgia, has opened its first Black-owned shopping plaza. Its owners say that the building has already been leased out.

According to Fox 5, Winchel and Felicia Elibert opened Kingdom Corners in November. The seasoned entrepreneurs also own two businesses inside the establishment. While stepping out on a grander scale, they have already seen the success of the venture. Now, it hosts a complete roster of diverse businesses to delight Metro Atlanta patrons.

However, the effort to bring Kingdom Corners to life took years in the making. After buying the land in 2020, the Haitian immigrants faced numerous challenges in the development phase. Felecia recalled their journey of encountering racism and funding issues. Specifically, they believe lending discrimination stunted their timeline, yet did not deter their dream.

“Even with just financing, dealing with developers and contractors, prices changed … banks said ‘no,’ banks said ‘no,’ and banks continued to say ‘no,’” Felicia recalled to the news outlet. “I want the next generation to see you can do it … just don’t give up.”

Despite the setbacks, the Eliberts remained dedicated to their ambition. They feel that the opportunity provides their local community with a chance to explore entrepreneurship. Inside the plaza are restaurant franchises, from salad bars to nail salons, as well as smaller brands hoping to take off in this space.

“You’re not really thinking about what this could mean to your community, but that’s what happened, and now it’s really important for us to understand that and grasp onto that and know that we are on a platform where we’re able to uplift and inspire,” she added.

The move not only comes at a special time due to Black History Month. It also comes amid cutbacks to DEI programs across the country. While America faces new setbacks for minority-owned businesses, these local efforts are keeping the dream alive for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

