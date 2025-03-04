Education by Mitti Hicks Georgia Is One Step Closer To Banning DEI in All Public Schools The bill from Georgia lawmakers comes weeks after the U.S. Department of Education put public schools on notice with a letter. The Dept. of Education warned schools and universities receiving federal funding that they have two weeks to eliminate diversity and inclusion programs or they would risk losing federal funding.







A bill in Georgia’s Senate that would formally ban any and all programs, initiatives, or activities that support diversity, equity and inclusion at public schools, colleges, and universities has passed in committee. The bill now moves to the state senate floor for a vote.

Senate Bill 120 blocks programs and activities that support DEI initiatives beyond rights guaranteed by the 14th Amendment of the United States, WSB-TV reported.

According to the proposed bill obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE the language reads, “Any postsecondary institution that violates subsection of this Code section shall be subject to the withholding of state funding or state-administered federal funding.”

State and federal funding that could be withheld includes scholarships, loans, and grants, the bill reads.

The bill has to pass in the Georgia Senate and the Georgia House of Representatives before it’s signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. If the bill passes and is signed, it will take effect on July 1 and be implemented for the 2025-2026 school year.

The U.S. Department of Education put public schools on notice

The bill from Georgia lawmakers comes weeks after the U.S. Department of Education put public schools on notice with a letter. The Dept. of Education warned schools and universities receiving federal funding that they have two weeks to eliminate diversity and inclusion programs or risk losing federal funding.

“With this guidance, the Trump Administration is directing schools to end the use of racial preferences and race stereotypes in their programs and activities—a victory for justice, civil rights laws, and the Constitution,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor.

He adds, “For decades, schools have been operating on the pretext that selecting students for ‘diversity’ or similar euphemisms is not selecting them based on race. No longer. Students should be assessed according to merit, accomplishment, and character—not prejudged by the color of their skin. The Office for Civil Rights will enforce that commitment.”

RELATED CONTENT: 10 Business Grants For Black Women That Overcome DEI Eligibility Barriers