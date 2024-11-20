Politics by Mitti Hicks Georgia Court of Appeals Abruptly Cancels Oral Arguments In Trump’s Attempt To Disqualify Fani Willis With Trump heading back to the White House in January, it’s unclear if he will have his day in the Peach State.







The Georgia Court of Appeals has abruptly canceled scheduled oral arguments in President-elect Donald Trump’s attempts to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the 2020 election interference case against him and 14 others.

The NY Post reports that oral arguments were scheduled for Dec. 5 but have been canceled “until further notice,” the appeals court’s one-sentence filing reads. While there is no other reason for the cancellation, it does come at the same time prosecutors in New York asked that sentencing for his crimes should wait until after his second term in office.

New York Justice Juan Merchan was originally supposed to rule on Nov. 12 whether presidential immunity should have prevented jurors from seeing certain information from his trial earlier this year. However, as CBS News reports, the judge postponed his decision and wanted to hear from prosecutors on how to proceed. Legal matters have gotten complicated following Trump’s victory.

Trump and Allies Facing Racketeering, Election Fraud Charges

Trump and some of his allies in Georgia are facing at least 13 charges in Georgia for “unlawfully conspiring to change the election outcome while participating in a “criminal enterprise.” Other charges include racketeering, election fraud, and solicitation or violation of oath.

The case against the president-elect and his co-defendants has been on hold since June, reportedly pending Trump’s legal team’s attempt to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case. Trump’s legal team argues that Willis should be removed after her romantic relationship with former prosecutor Nathan Wade was exposed.

Trump’s legal team argues Willis’s relationship presented a conflict of interest and that the DA misused public funds by benefitting from his earnings through the luxury vacations he took her on.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis could remain on the case provided Wade stepped down, which he did.

Despite the decision, Trump’s team seeks to have McAfee’s decision overturned before the case heads to trial.

With Trump heading back to the White House in January, it’s unclear if he will have his day in court in the Peach State.

