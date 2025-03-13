Uncategorized by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Daycare Worker Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Block At Toddler LeapFrog academy worker Nkiya McLester is accused of throwing a wooden block at a toddler causing "swollen blood vessels" in his eye.







A Georgia daycare worker has been arrested for hitting a toddler, Atlanta News First reported. Nkiya McLester was taken into custody and charged with child cruelty after video evidence showed her allegedly throwing a wooden block at a 2-year-old.

The incident occurred at Leapfrog Academy in Union City. After returning home, the toddler’s parents noticed a scratch near his eye. The boy’s father, Jared Graves, was told the toddler had fallen on a mop bucket, causing the injury. According to Graves, the injury appeared excessive for a simple fall.

“A gash right here, by his eye, and he also has swollen blood vessels in the corner of his eye,” Graves said. “He was bleeding.”

Unsatisfied with the explanation, the parents demanded to see the security footage. Upon review, both the daycare director and Graves witnessed McLester throwing a wooden block at the child after he ran into a storage cubicle.

Law enforcement was contacted immediately, Leapfrog Academy said in a statement.

“There was 100% transparency from the beginning, and the child at the time needed no medical treatment,” the statement read.

Graves believes the facility is at fault and is heartbroken by the callousness and danger his child was subjected to.

“We want to press charges to the fullest extent of the law, and we also want to sue the school as well,” Graves said.”My heart broke, my world came crashing down, that’s my son,” he continued.

Recent data indicates that child abuse in daycare settings remains a significant concern. In fiscal year 2023, states reported a total of 546,159 victims of child abuse and neglect, resulting in a victimization rate of 7.4 per 1,000 children.

While comprehensive statistics detailing incidents occurring within daycare facilities are limited, these overall figures highlight the ongoing challenges faced in child protection at daycare facilities.

