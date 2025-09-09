News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Daycare Worker Who Allegedly Assaulted 1-Year-Old Released On Bond Thurston’s release from jail produced a public outcry.







A former Georgia day care worker accused of assaulting a 1-year-old has been released on a $44,000 bond.

Yvette Thurston, 54, faces three counts of first-degree child abuse and one count of first-degree aggravated battery.

She was arrested by Bainbridge (GA) Public Safety in mid-August.

When Clay Weeks’ parents picked him up at “Little Blessings” at Bainbridge Church of God after his first day, they said the child had visible injuries, including a black eye and multiple bruises.

Weeks’ parents were told he was harmed during rough play with a toy, but in a Facebook post, the child’s father, Cory Weeks, said he insisted on watching the surveillance video.

“Questioning the incident was an inconvenience for the person in custody for the horrible acts she did, and also the pastor, while watching the video footage. We were told another child in Clay’s class did this type of damage with a plastic toy. This person is in custody due to the evidence through video surveillance that I, along with members of [Bainbridge Public Safety], sat through and watched. Nothing we saw was for the faint-hearted, especially happening to such an innocent soul.”

Thurston’s release from jail led to a public outcry. Chief Magistrate Ann Marie Rose-Emmons, who authorized Thurston’s release, received death threats.

“The rule of law is the foundation of our community. Our judges deserve to perform their duties without fear for their safety,” said District Attorney Joe Mulholland said. “You may not like their decisions, but you don’t have the right to threaten them or their families. If you do, you will be prosecuted by my office to the full extent of the law.”

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) issued an emergency closure for Little Blessings. The department confirmed Thurston’s termination, stating the investigation is ongoing and the center will remain closed pending review, according to a statement given to the Post Searchlight.

In a Facebook post, Weeks expressed disappointment in Thurston’s release, but he acknowledged the release was in line with the law.

“I am aware that the woman [who] did this is no longer behind bars. Honestly, I was told this would likely happen because that is how our justice system works. Of course, my wife and I do not agree with this, but we don’t get to ultimately make that decision. It is important that we all allow the investigators and legal system to thoroughly complete their responsibilities to achieve the result WE ALL WANT,” he wrote.

