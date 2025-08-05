Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia Farmers Market Week Encourages Shoppers To Buy Local Across State The week will include partnerships with agri-focused nonprofits and a map to help shoppers buy local.







Georgia Farmers Market Week is here, coinciding with the national celebration of small farmers.

The state’s Department of Agriculture announced a new initiative to encourage shoppers to buy locally across the state. From Aug. 4 through 10, Georgians can take part in the homegrown venture to support these local markets and vendors.

The Georgia Agriculture Commissioner, Tyler J. Harper, says these investments aim to bolster local food systems and rural economic development. Harper hopes the week will spark a year-round drive to connect and source food from these sites.

“I’m proud to declare this week Georgia Farmers’ Market Week, and to highlight the important role farmers markets play in supporting our state’s #1 industry, farm families, and agribusinesses across Georgia,” said State Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper, in a press release on the Department’s website. “Agriculture is the bridge that connects urban Georgia and rural Georgia together as one, and if you visit your local farmers market this week, you will see that firsthand. We’re committed to helping strengthen farmers’ markets across Georgia for farmers and consumers alike.”

The Department will launch an interactive farmers market map to help shoppers find and source these local vendors. They have also initiated a partnership with Generation Gap, a nonprofit that focuses on amplifying and supporting farmers’ markets, furthering its mission in this new venture. It will provide direct marketing support and technical assistance to these markets to boost customers’ awareness.

“Farmers markets are more than just places to buy produce—they are platforms for community resilience, economic mobility, and local culture,” said Generation Gap Director Sagdrina Brown Jalal. “I’m excited to partner with the Department of Agriculture to help ensure that markets across Georgia have the tools they need to grow and sustain themselves.”

The Farmers Market map will also include markets partnered with the Georgia Grown program. The organization helps local agribusinesses thrive through agritourism, while establishing relationships with producers, distributors, and consumers.

With agriculture as Georgia’s No. 1 industry, this news also supports small Black farmers in the area. According to the Georgia Farm Bureau, 2022 data confirmed that 2,7000 of local farmers identify as Black. As they represent a significant portion of the diverse farmers in the state, these initiatives will further support their agribusinesses in achieving sustainable futures.

