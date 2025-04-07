Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman New Farmer’s Market Opens Up In Metro Atlanta To Address Food Insecurity For Residents The market has 40 to 60 vendors that will sell artisan foods and handmade crafts, as well as lifestyle products.







Mableton, Georgia, has a new farmer’s market where Metro Atlanta residents can access healthy, local foods.

For many, the area could be considered a food desert, as the nearest grocery store is in another county. To address this need for accessible and nutritious food options, the city’s leadership sought to develop the market.

“We have families that want and need to have healthier options, and it’s a challenge. Bringing a farmer’s market here to Mableton is paramount; it is going to offer fresh food options for families,” said Mableton Mayor Michael Owens to WSB-TV.

Owens added, “If you go simply by the lack of having a grocery store, it is approximately a little less than half of our city. As vibrant as Mableton is with lots of different shopping options, we do have a part of the city that is a food desert.”

Dr. Christopher Boyd, general manager at the Riverside Epicenter, and his team brought the idea to fruition. Noticing the area’s food insecurity and limited produce options, lessening this gap became crucial for the community’s upliftment.

In partnership with Event Helperz, the EPIC Farmer’s Market will now be held at the EpiCenter. Deemed Georgia’s largest farmers’ market, it has already seen immense success in its first day of operations.

“We sold out of all of our produce in one day,” explained Dr. Boyd. “We saw somewhere between 700 to 1,200 people here.”

The farmer’s market features 40 to 60 vendors at different stalls. It also offers more than a typical grocery store. Vendors will sell artisan foods, handmade crafts, as well as lifestyle products. Located near Six Flags Over Georgia, families can get there by public transportation alongside ample parking space.

Mableton is home to a diverse community, with approximately 44.3% of residents identifying as Black, according to U.S. Census data. With this in mind, bringing a farmer’s market to this area will help Georgians of color have wider food options for the foreseeable future. Boyd also noted that one farmer was able to receive EBT payments for their goods, making it even more accessible for low-income customers.

“We’re able to attract because of the need a lot of farmers who want to exhibit their goods,” Boyd said. “Bell peppers and the watermelons and the corn, also smoothies and other things like that. We’re excited that we’re able to bring that right to this community. We’re excited about becoming the largest in Georgia.”

The market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, with more information available on its website.

