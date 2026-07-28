(Photos: GlobalStock/Getty Images) Education by Sidnee Michelle Georgia District’s 4-Day School Week Draws Interest From Educators Across The Southeast The additional day away from the classroom provides benefits for students and teachers







A northwest Georgia school district’s four-day school week is drawing interest from educators across the Southeast after district leaders said the schedule has improved student outcomes, boosted staff morale, and reduced discipline issues, WRDW.com reports.

The Chattooga County School District began the 2026-27 school year on Friday, July 24, with students returning to a Tuesday-through-Friday schedule. The district first adopted the four-day instructional week in 2010 as a cost-saving measure and has largely maintained the model since then.

Superintendent Michelle Helie said the district has experienced stronger academic performance, improved employee morale, and fewer disciplinary incidents under the schedule. Although Chattooga County temporarily returned to a traditional five-day week for two years, district officials ultimately reinstated the four-day calendar after evaluating its results.

Helie said the additional day away from the classroom provides practical benefits for students and families, particularly those balancing medical appointments and work-based learning opportunities.

“For us, having that Monday allows our students time to go to doctors’ appointments,” Helie said to the outlet. “We have students who also work. That’s a part of our work-based learning program that’s at the high school, and it gives them an extra day to get that in.”

The schedule also lengthens each instructional day, giving teachers additional classroom time while providing a three-day weekend for rest and preparation, Helie said.

“You get to recover on the weekends. You get that three-day week, and then the teachers have extra instructional time during the school day because we have a longer day, and so it gives them more time per class period to do things in the classroom,” she said.

As interest in alternative school calendars grows, Chattooga County has become a resource for other districts evaluating similar models. Helie said five or six Georgia school districts have contacted the district during the past two years seeking data on the four-day schedule. School systems in Tennessee and Alabama have also requested information about the implementation and outcomes.

Under the current calendar, high school students attend classes from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, while elementary and middle school students attend from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The district meets state instructional time requirements through longer school days, making Chattooga County one of a growing number of districts being watched as educators consider alternatives to the traditional five-day school week.

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