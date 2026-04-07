Career by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman New Study Suggests A 4-Day Workweek Is Better For Productivity Than Traditional 5 Days In Office The study confirmed that employees are more efficient with less hours spent on the clock.







A newly released study suggests that a four-day workweek boosts productivity more than traditional five-day shifts.

A 2023 report by nonprofit advocacy group 4 Day Week Global shared these groundbreaking conclusions. Its findings determined that employees are just as productive on a 33-hour workweek as on a 38-hour allotment.

Fortune detailed the report’s results, which provided the first long-term assessment of reduced workweeks. The study found that workers maintained high levels of productivity even when working fewer hours.

4 Day Week Global examined employees in the U.S., Canada, Britain, and Ireland for an 18-month pilot study of one less day of work. During this timeframe, researchers observed that employees benefited from the switch, with reduced burnout and improved overall health.

Researchers also observed that a more streamlined work process eliminated nonessential meetings due to time constraints. This allowed workers to focus more on completing tasks, even at a faster rate. Essentially, workers did not need an extra five hours on the clock to complete their responsibilities. Instead, they became more efficient with the reduced time frame.

By omitting activities that detract from actual work, employees spent less time completing the most work. Given this, they could also reclaim more of their lives off the clock, with a stronger work-life balance aiding overall job satisfaction.

The companies included in this study also saw a boost in their own gains when employees worked fewer hours. Revenue reportedly increased by 15% over the 18-month period.

The news is a remarkable update for employees, especially amid the shift back to the office following the pandemic-induced remote work. Although the callback to in-person attendance has become polarizing across industries, news that a four-day workweek is optimal for both employers and employees could help ease these tensions.

However, the four-day workweek may not be the easiest to implement. Part-time workers and those already allotted certain hours may be concerned that it could negatively impact their schedules and pay, with many assuming that a universal four-day workweek is still a long way off.

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