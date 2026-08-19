(Photo: ZhiCheng Zhang: https://www.pexels.com/photo/rows-of-wooden-chairs-in-blassroom-24030289/) Education by Sidnee Michelle Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Suspends Entire School Board Amid $20M Deficit The district's financial crisis prompted the state to provide emergency payroll assistance.







Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended all seven members of the Dublin City Schools Board of Education as the district works to recover from a roughly $20 million deficit that prompted state financial assistance and put its accreditation at risk, WSB-TV reports.

Kemp signed an executive order Aug. 17, suspending the entire board after the Georgia Board of Education unanimously recommended the action, according to the outlet.

The state board voted 10-0 last week to recommend suspending all seven members with pay following a hearing over the district’s financial problems. The decision placed the final determination in Kemp’s hands.

The district’s financial crisis prompted the state to provide emergency payroll assistance. Dublin City Schools has since taken steps to reduce expenses, including eliminating dozens of staff positions and shortening its school calendar.

State officials had previously attempted to hold a hearing on the board’s future in June, but no decision was reached. The matter returned to the Georgia Board of Education on Aug.12, when state officials and representatives of Dublin City Schools presented their cases before the board voted on the suspensions.

Kemp’s executive order also establishes a committee that will appoint temporary replacements to the Dublin City Schools Board of Education.

Georgia Board of Education member Matt Donaldson will chair the committee. State Rep. Matt Hatchett, state Sen. Larry Walker, former Dublin Mayor Phil Best, and community member Edwin May will also serve on the panel, the outlet reports.

The temporary board members will assume leadership responsibilities as Dublin City Schools continues efforts to stabilize its finances following the deficit and address concerns surrounding its accreditation.

The suspension marks the latest state action involving the district after its financial problems led to emergency assistance, staffing reductions, and changes to the school calendar.

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