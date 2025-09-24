Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia High School Now Under Fire After Visiting Students Arrived To Game In Blackface The school superintendent has faced immense backlash for the lack of action toward the offensive visitors.







A Georgia high school is facing heat after a “blackout” theme for a volleyball game became a case of blackface.

Whitewater High School in Fayette County, Georgia, has sparked controversy over its handling of the case of blackface. In a game against LaGrange High School, visitors not associated with Whitewater decided to poke fun at the “blackout” theme, which was intended for fans to wear all black clothing to the volleyball match.

According to Fox 5, one student and several adults decided to paint their entire faces and bodies black, with Whitewater High School allowing the offensive attendees inside. Photos of the group went viral, with each wearing a white curly wig or afro-style wig, as well as letters painted on their chests that spelled out “Rylee.“

Although none of the students attended Whitewater, Fayette County’s Superintendent Jonathan Patterson acknowledged the move as a misstep that shocked the community. However, others are not letting the academic leader off the hook for the racist incident.

Georgia State Rep. Derrick Jackson condemned the offense and the initial inaction surrounding it. He blamed the school system’s policies for allowing the visitors, calling for the superintendent to step down as well. He even noted that Patterson declined to attend a press conference addressing the issue, while asserting that the Whitewater principal’s own statement seemed lackluster.

“The presence of blackface was an act of profound insensitivity, and the Fayette County school system’s failure to address it was unacceptable,” expressed Jackson. “This is a time for the superintendent to leave. We are here to demand that the superintendent take immediate and decisive action.”

Blackface has an infamous history in America, with the tactic used to mock and degrade Black Americans and their skin color. Fayette County Schools’ policy explicitly prohibits harassment or discrimination, but reports could not confirm if any of the students have faced any repercussions yet.

Other advocates, such as the Fayette County NAACP chapter, have also released statements condemning the allowance of the hateful act. Its president, Kevin Pratt, said their position remains “clear.”

“Our position is clear. We fully condone any acts of inference, hate, racism or intimidation. We stand with our entire community to ensure every student and family is treated equally, respected and protected.”

The chapter’s vice president, Quentin Pullen, also described the issue as “ironic,” noting that it could be a “teachable moment” for the Fayette County Board of Education.

In response to the backlash, Patterson agreed to work with the NAACP for sensitivity and support training for personnel, in the hopes that they will take swift action to ensure these racist acts do not happen in Fayette County schools.

“Moving forward, we are committed to ensuring this does not happen again,” wrote Patterson. “We recognize the need to strengthen the cultural awareness of our employees and gate workers.”

He continued, “To that end, we will be working closely with partners, including the NAACP, to provide training and support so that our staff can respond appropriately in the future. We will also review our student code of conduct to determine appropriate actions to ensure this does not occur again.”

