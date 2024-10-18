by Keka Araújo Georgia Judge Blocks Hand-Count Rule After NAACP Challenge To safeguard voting rights, the organization has committed $20 million to mobilize over 14.5 million voters ahead of the election.







In a pivotal decision, Judge Robert McBurney of Fulton County, Georgia, ruled in favor of the NAACP’s demand to halt a controversial new “Hand-Count Rule.”

The rule, proposed by the Georgia State Elections Board, would have required ballots to be counted by hand following the Nov. 5 election. The NAACP and its partners filed a motion to intervene, asserting that the rule was an effort to undermine the electoral process.

The ruling marked a major victory for the longstanding organization, which is engaged in numerous election-related lawsuits nationwide. NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision but emphasized that the fight for voting rights is far from over.

“The NAACP is proud to see this judge follow the law and hand down a ruling aligned with the National Voting Rights Act,” Johnson told Black Enterprise. “But make no mistake, this is not the end. Across the country, radicalized politicians are attempting to subvert the law to suppress votes. We won’t stop until every vote is counted and every voice is heard.”

Gerald Griggs, President of the Georgia State Conference of the NAACP, echoed the sentiment.

“Yesterday’s historic early voter turnout and this important ruling should serve as a reminder – nothing will stop the Black vote. The Georgia State Conference of the NAACP works tirelessly to educate, engage, and mobilize our community while protecting our access to the ballot box. This year is no different.”

The ruling arrives as the NAACP continues its legal battles in multiple states, with three lawsuits active in Georgia. To safeguard voting rights, the organization has committed $20 million to mobilize over 14.5 million voters ahead of the election.

The court’s decision’s timing underscores the importance of safeguarding democratic processes in the face of growing concerns about voter suppression tactics. As the nation gears up for the 2024 election, the NAACP remains at the forefront of defending the rights of Black voters and ensuring fair elections across the country.

