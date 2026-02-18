News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Legislators Seek To Limit Corporate Ownership Of Single-Family Residences The measure is also taking an America First approach, barring foreign investors purchasing homes under the same rental property rules.







Georgia lawmakers are advancing legislation that would limit how many single-family homes large companies can own.

Under Senate Bill 463, proposed by Cumming Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal, large corporate investors would be limited to owning no more than 500 homes statewide. Corporations that exceed the limit would lose certain tax incentives.

The bill does not require companies to sell properties they already own, but the limit intends to reduce cash-buying investors who are pricing out regular potential homeowners at an accelerated rate.

It bans natural citizens and corporations from “owning an interest in more than 500 single-family residential properties” and prohibits “foreign investment vehicles from owning any interest in a single-family residential property to be used as rental property.”

Dolezal said the cash component in home buying creates a race against time that potential homeowners cannot overcome.

“These are families who have been priced out of a home,” he said. “They place an offer at the same price point as a hedge fund, but the hedge fund can close in two weeks.”

Homeownership built the middle class.



Now Metro Atlanta leads the nation in hedge funds and foreign wealth funds buying up homes — pricing out working families.



First-time buyers are 41 years old on average.



That’s not sustainable.



Today, I passed my bill in committee to stop… pic.twitter.com/GM7r2SqhWf — Senator Greg Dolezal (@DolezalForGA) February 17, 2026

The measure is also taking an America First approach, barring foreign investors from purchasing homes under the same rental property rules. There’s bipartisan support for the bill: Nineteen Georgia legislators from both parties have signed on to back SB 463.

The bill also gives individual tenants and homeowners the power to “elicit a private cause of action” against corporations if they suspect or can prove they have violated the law. An individual who brings a lawsuit for perceived violations can receive up to $100,000 in statutory damages if claims prove accurate.

The proposed legislation was received by the Senate committee Feb. 17 and still has a way to go before it becomes law.

