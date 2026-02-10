Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn Georgia Senate Committee Subpoenaes Ex-Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade In Fani Willis Investigation Georgia's GOP-led state Senate’s special committee subpoenaed former special prosecutor Nathan Wade in the ongoing investigation of Fulton County DA Fani Willis.







Additional testimony is expected in the Senate committee’s investigation of Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis after former special prosecutor Nathan Wade was subpoenaed.

On Feb. 5, Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones confirmed that the GOP-led state Senate’s special committee subpoenaed Wade, following a heated hearing last year in which lawmakers questioned Willis about her 2020 election probe and her romantic relationship with him, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. Jones said the committee aims to determine whether Willis or Wade was truthful under oath, arguing that alleged inconsistencies in their testimony have already cost taxpayers significant time and money.

As a result, Wade has been ordered to appear before the Georgia Senate Special Committee on Investigations on Friday, Feb. 13, Jones revealed.

“Her story didn’t match her boyfriend’s testimony,” Jones said in a Facebook video. “We’ve subpoenaed Nathan Wade so we can determine who is telling the truth.”

Formed in January 2024, the special committee emerged from Willis’ prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over alleged efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. The Republican-led panel is tasked with reviewing allegations of misconduct, focusing on Willis’ hiring of Wade as a special prosecutor and on whether their romantic relationship posed a conflict of interest or involved misuse of public funds.

Wade’s subpoena follows Willis’s December 2025 testimony before the Senate committee, in which she denied any wrongdoing and defended her decision to hire him, saying her office needed experienced leadership amid an overwhelming workload. While she acknowledged their romantic relationship, Willis said it did not influence her decisions or involve misconduct, and defended Wade’s pay as compensation for his extensive work on the complex case. Jones said lawmakers believe there are discrepancies between Wade’s prior sworn testimony and Willis’s account.

Wade’s subpoena marks a major escalation for the Senate panel after a prolonged legal fight in which Willis previously ignored an earlier subpoena, arguing the committee lacked constitutional authority. The probe stems from Willis’ high-profile 2023 RICO case against Trump and others, which later collapsed amid legal challenges tied to her relationship with Wade.

After Willis was disqualified, a state prosecutor dismissed the case in November 2025. Attention has since shifted to the federal level, where the Justice Department launched a new investigation in January 2026, prompting an FBI raid on Fulton County’s election offices and sparking a legal battle over seized records.

