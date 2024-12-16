Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Top Aide To NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Resigns Effective Immediately 

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, who sat as New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ top advisor and confidante, announced her sudden resignation from City Hall, New York Daily News reports.

The resignation comes after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the Southern District of New York raided Lewis-Martin’s home and seized her phones in September 2024 following a trip to Japan. Deputy Mayor for Communications, Fabien Levy, said her last day was on Dec. 15. and Adams claimed there have been discussions about “when this day would come.” “Ingrid has not been just a friend, a confidant, and a trusted advisor, but also a sister. We’ve always talked about when this day would come, and while we’ve long planned for it, it is still hard to know that Ingrid won’t be right next door every day,” Mayor Adams said.

“I, and every New Yorker, owe her a debt of gratitude for her decades of service to our city.”

Lewis-Martin referred to her departure as retirement so she could focus more on her family. She thanked Adams for his support during her tenure.

“I thank you for seeing in me things that I did not see in myself. I extend humble gratitude to you for encouraging me to be my authentic self and for having my back during some trying times.”

“As you would say, this has been a good ride; I will use the author’s license and say that this has been an amazing ride.”

While she speaks good tidings with the mayor, sources familiar with her departure paint a different picture. Sources claim tensions elevated between the friends after Lewis-Martin appeared on her attorney, Arthur Aidala’s radio show before her home was raided. According to Politico, during the interview, the 63-year-old mentioned that she planned to retire in the second week of January 2025. Still, Adams’ indictment and investigations into his inner circle may keep her around longer “because I’m going to be with my brother.”

Adams’s comment that her appearance on the show would reveal “we have not done anything illegal to the magnitude or scale that requires the federal government and the DA’s office to investigate us” triggered him, as he felt it left room for people to believe there might have been some criminal activity.

The Brooklyn native has served as Adams’ chief adviser since his election in 2022. Though her official title requires her to oversee appointments and human resources solely, her close ties to Adams have allowed her to work on other issues throughout the administration.

The former top aide’s resignation adds to a growing list of top officials who have left City Hall since October 2024 because they were the subject of a criminal investigation. Lewis-Martin and others have yet to be charged.

RELATED CONTENT: 50 Cent Says It’s ‘Good News’ NFL Will Continue Partnership With JAY-Z And Roc Nation