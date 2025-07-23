News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia Mother Accuses County Officials Of Covering Up Serial Abuse At Youth Shelter The shelter has since shut down due to bankruptcy.







A Georgia mother is taking action against a county district attorney and child services for an alleged cover-up of a serial child abuser.

The mother claims that her 13-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by an employee at a youth shelter. The filing states that the abuse occurred at the Clayton County nonprofit in 2022, according to Atlanta Black Star. The woman took legal action against the employee, Caleb Randolph, and his mother, Mia Kimber. Kimber was the former director of the shelter, formally called Rainbow House.

Not only is the woman suing the mother and son for assault and negligence, but also claiming that several state and local officials were involved in covering up these abuse allegations from multiple young girls. The plaintiff, listed as “A.C.,” alleges that Tasha Mosley, the current Clayton County district attorney, and Jeffrey Turner, the former chair of the Clayton County Commission, were involved in an alleged conspiracy to conceal the abuse. While the commission funded Rainbow House, Mosley previously served as a board chair.

Randolph was later convicted of statutory rape in May of 2024 for the grooming and sexual exploitation of a teen girl at the shelter, listed as “A.C.” The complaint also states the defendants systematically failed to report abuse claims, resulting in the racketeering allegations.

“This case isn’t just about one predator; it’s about a network of power that enabled him. The District Attorney knew, Rainbow House leadership knew, the Department of Family & Children Services knew, and many others knew. They didn’t just look the other way – they actively covered up the repeated sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl. This wasn’t just negligence; it was complicity,” shared the plaintiff’s attorneys in a joint statement.

Rainbow House served as an emergency shelter for children before its closure in 2023. Child Services initially relocated A.C. to a facility in May 2022. It aimed to provide safe housing, support, and resources for children who had been removed from their family situations.

However, A.C. reportedly endured sexual abuse and exploitation at the facility at the hands of Randolph. Instead of reporting the molestation, Randolph was fired for “violation of policy” and then rehired a week later.

The mother claims that these individuals knew of the abuse yet took no steps to remove the employee. Randolph reportedly molested another young girl at Rainbow House as well. The filing also states Mosley did not launch a proper investigation into the claims. The woman was a prosecutor for Clayton County at the time.

However, Mosley told Fox 5 Atlanta that she denies any wrongdoing on her end.

“The Board of Directors was not responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Rainbow House; thus, it was not involved in any manner with staffing other than the hiring of the Executive Director,” she said. “I was not the Chair of the BOD when M. Kimber was hired, but the BOD was notified by the Chair at the time that Ms. Kimber passed all required background screens.”

The mother and son were only arrested following a whistleblower complaint. Currently, Kimber faces a charge for one count of Cruelty to Children. Her son is currently serving a 17-year prison sentence.

“This little girl was a child in crisis, placed in state care to be protected, but instead, was exploited, hidden away, and ignored,” added the plaintiff’s attorneys. “Rainbow House and multiple people in power preyed on the most vulnerable — children with no stable homes, no consistent records, and often no one looking out for them. These weren’t just isolated failures; this was a deliberate targeting of kids who could disappear without anyone asking questions. That’s what makes this so dangerous and so evil, and we believe there are many more victims.”

