Business by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia’s New Black Wall Street Market To Close, Ending Venture To Support Black Entrepreneurs The Market's general manager explained how financial woes and facility issues plagued the venture.







The New Black Wall Street Market will close at the end of the month after almost five years in operation.

Located in the Georgia city of Stonecrest, a suburb within Metro Atlanta, the New Black Wall Street Market is a consortium of Black-owned shops. Vendors range from artists to restaurateurs and designers, all wanting a space to showcase their goods to customers.

Now, this marketplace, in the vision of Tulsa’s famed Black Wall Street, will close its doors April 30. Onethia Flowers, the general manager of the market, confirmed the news to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

As for what prompted the shutdown, Flowers noted, “The overall business, operation, facility and financial factors contributed to the closing.”

The market was the vision of Lecester “Bill” Allen, a philanthropist and entrepreneur in the Atlanta area. He sought to revitalize a closed-down Target for this lofty mission, restoring the legacy of Black Wall Street in a new state.

Allen aimed for New Black Wall Street to spearhead a $700 million development in the DeKalb County area as well. During its opening weekend in October 2021, the market saw public support, with over 10,000 patrons flocking to its halls, filled with over 100 merchants.

New Black Wall Street wanted to do more than provide a new shopping plaza; it wanted to help build the legacies of emerging Black entrepreneurs. The space helped business owners achieve the dream of having their own storefront, while also providing resources and knowledge to scale operations.

However, the woes of owning a business began to take their toll on the market’s leadership. From infrastructural issues to declining customer traffic, the Market could not maintain its initial momentum. Furthermore, disagreements over the area’s overarching development projects stifled its growth.

Now, merchants and customers wonder what will become of their businesses and the idea of a New Black Wall Street. Some have accepted the market’s short run, wanting to go out in celebration. One of the vendors, the Pink Lion Jazz Club, will host two farewell concerts, including one on April 25.

This legacy, however, extends nationwide as new iterations pop up across U.S. cities. As other Black Wall Streets open their doors and try to sustain them, they take on the possibility of Black entrepreneurial growth and success.

Others, however, still have faith that this particular market will live on. As they pondered their next steps, they reflected on the mission of this space, not wanting to lose hope for Georgia’s own Black Wall Street.



“I just wish and pray that something comes along to reestablish the market,” expressed Jaquatte Williams, one of the market’s original vendors, before adding, “as well as something that will give new entrepreneurs like I was and younger people an opportunity to have something in place to help them to launch their visions.”

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