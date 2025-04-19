Travel and Leisure by Mary Spiller Former NFL Player Josh Gordy Creates Nature Retreat In Georgia For Black RV Campers Gordy told news outlets about his park, Warthen RV Park, 'We want you to leave better than you came.'







Owner of Warthen RV Park in Washington County Georgia, Josh Gordy, opened up about what it was like to create an outdoor haven for Black campers looking to connect with the land. National Park Week began on April 19, and it includes a day of free admission to Gordy’s Park. Gordy is a former NFL player who was part of the SuperBowl XLV champions, the Green Bay Packers.

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, National Park Week Honors over 400 different national parks in the United States, but Warthen RV Park will feature curated playlists to encourage patrons to go on natural walks and other fun challenges to enjoy the untouched beauty of the land.

Gordy’s Park is special in particular for African Americans, as while recreational camping is generally popular across the country, it’s not a space that all Black people have felt welcome in. According to the National Park Service, racially exclusionary practices placed limitations on outdoor recreation in the past by skin color.

The problem has persisted, sparking Gordy to do something about it.

As reported by CRR Hospitality, a survey conducted in 2024 revealed that at an RV resort and campground management company, only 6% of people who camp identify as Black — a disparity likely stemming from socioeconomic status and cultural attitudes that have made camping seem unavailable to the Black community.

Josh Gordy was struck with inspiration for his RV campground endeavor when he was working as a real estate investor and noticed a 27-acre plot of beautiful land for sale near his childhood home. Little did he know that it would grow into a safe haven for Black outdoor life in the future.

“I thought what a great opportunity to grab some land that would connect right to my mom’s land and sort of where my granddad lives and my uncle lives,” Gordy said, “Sort of, expanding our footprint on the town.”

Gordy continued to explain how buying a plot of land moved from using the space as an RV park to a recreational park.

“There was a social Facebook group, ‘African Americans who RV and camp. That just got the wheels spinning.”

He embarked on the development journey with his wife, Amber.

“Just like four years ago, we started heavily focusing on the recreational side of it. That was another eye-opening moment. You know, it’s a lifestyle,” Gordy recalled.

“What was even more surprising is how many of us, you know, the ‘melanated’ community take part in it and find peace and refuge in doing it. That was definitely exciting and sparked another level of passion to make the park special.”

Gordy continued to talk about the calming effects of nature on anyone, highlighting the importance of making recreational parks like this accessible for everyone.

Gordy expressed, “Studies are showing, people are just burned out and going through a lot, and if we can be that place to let them come and be themselves, relax with other like-minded folk in the RV community, that’s what it’s all about,” Gordy said. “We want you to leave better than you came.”

