Apalachee High Shooting Prompts $1M Liability Insurance Proposal For Assault Weapon Owners  

A Democratic lawmaker from Georgia proposed a new law that would require assault weapon owners to have a $1 million liability insurance policy, WSB-TV reports.

The announcement from Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver’s office describes the proposed legislation as addressing the risks of assault weapon ownership by requiring them to be financially responsible for the damages or injuries caused by the weapons. It also addresses their use in mass shootings, including the Sept. 4 Apalachee High School shooting by suspect Colt Gray in Winder, Georgia.

The bill uses the tragedy as an example of assault-type weapons being used in numerous mass shootings “resulting in the death of large numbers of people, many of whom were children.” “If an individual decides to purchase and own an assault-type weapon, Georgia law should require that they ensure the weapon for the damage it may cause,” Oliver said in a statement.

“I want the insurance industry to help us define the risks and costs associated with assault weapon ownership and work toward prevention of misuse. This is a common sense approach that encourages responsibility and accountability, and it has the potential to reduce violence and improve public safety.”

If the proposed legislation passes, all assault-type weapon owners in the Peachtree State will be required to obtain and maintain $1 million in liability insurance to cover the damages from misuse of firearms, if necessary. Policies would be designed to assist with victim payment, death, or property damage caused by assault weapons, including medical, hospital, surgical, and disability benefits to those injured, as well as funeral and death benefits to the dependents or beneficiaries of those killed.

There are a few exceptions under the bill of who qualifies as an assault weapon owner in the state, including people who manufacture or transfer ownership of an assault weapon and those who permanently own assault weapons that are inoperable — as long as it can be demonstrated as such to law enforcement — and difficult to restore.

Exceptions also pertain to persons who own a lost or stolen weapon with proof of loss or theft within 48 hours of discovering it. Peace officers, duly authorized police agents, law enforcement officers, or members of the U.S. military or Georgia Department of Corrections who have assault weapons for performative duties also fall under the listed exceptions.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Georgia Senate Safe Firearm Study Committee members support the proposal. Sen. Emmanuel Jones is optimistic about getting such legislation passed as he reminisces on the violence that has taken place with assault weapons. “We can do a much better job in Georgia, and we have to do a better job,” Jones said.

“I believe we can get all of these things passed.”

Jones, Oliver, and the committee enlisted recommendations in addition to the bill. Lawmakers want to see a statewide alert protocol that requires schools to be notified before enrollment if a student is flagged for potentially dangerous behavior and transfers schools. They also want to see the Child Access Prevention laws implemented, which would include civil and criminal penalties along with a 10-day waiting period for assault rifle purchases unless the person has a carry license.

If the bill passes during the 2025 legislative session, weapons owners would have until Jan. 1, 2026, to obtain liability insurance.

