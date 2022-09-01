Herschel Walker Has Been Hypocritical Concerning Minority Businesses

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker loves touting his food service company, Renaissance Man Food Services, as a minority-owned business, but on the campaign trail, things are different.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Walker has been promoting how RMFS has benefitted from being a minority-owned business, but while campaigning, the former running back has frequently slammed state and federal programs designed to help minority-owned businesses calling the regulations burdensome and adding the term minority-owned business creates a barrier between Black and white businesses.