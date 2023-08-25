Georgia State University Offering Fall Course That Will Analyze ‘Legal Life Of’ Rick Ross

A university in Georgia is prepping its students for a course that will study the career and business ventures of Florida-bred entertainer Rick Ross.

George State University recently announced that for this upcoming fall semester, there will be a class that will allow students to study the legal life of Florida rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross. The course will be done under the Georgia State University College of Law’s fourth installment of the course, “Legal Life Of…”

This class will be taught by Professor of Practice Mo Ivory, director of the Entertainment, Sports & Media Law Initiative at the College of Law.

“The ‘Biggest’ meets the classroom,” Ross said in a written statement. “I’ve always been a student of the game, and I look forward to being able to teach the next generation how to keep hustlin’.”

This semester’s subject is the continuation of a program that was brought to Georgia State Law in 2019 by Ivory. Rick Ross follows previous subjects Ludacris, Kandi Burruss, and Steve Harvey. The “Legal Life Of…” is a part of the curriculum for the Entertainment, Sports & Media Law Initiative. It focuses on entertainment, sports, media, and intellectual property law.

“As a lover of rap music, hip-hop culture, and in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, I could not think of a better time to study the career of a visionary like Rick Ross,” said Ivory.

“When I began my research on Ross, I realized early on that my students would learn about a businessman who turned his love of music into an empire that includes massive real estate holdings, food and beverage franchises, investments in the car and bike industry, literary works and corporate equity ownership.”

The class will provide law students with a chance to get hands-on legal experience with entertainment law by studying the contracts and legal transactions of Ross throughout his music career and business dealings.

Students will get a chance to peer into the businesses of Ross, CEO of Maybach Music Group. Ross is a real estate investor, a franchise owner of more than 25 Wingstop locations, the owner of several Checkers and Rally’s restaurants, a partner in Sovereign Brands, the CEO of Rick Ross Car & Bike Show as well as the Boss Up Conference.

