Rapper Ludacris Honored With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

“When I move, you move, just like that….”

And just like that, Ludacris has taken his place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to People, Chris Bridges, the rapper and actor we know as Ludacris, had his star embedded in the famed concrete along 6426 Hollywood Boulevard on May 18. The “Southern Hospitality” rapper received the 2,756th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Congratulations to @ludacris on having his star dedicated on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Walk of Famers ⁦@officialellenk⁩, Vin Diesel, and ⁦@llcoolj⁩ participated in the event. 📷@imagerybyoscar/HCC pic.twitter.com/UN56WQvh82 — Ana Martinez (@wofstargirl) May 18, 2023

“Getting a star is a statement. But be clear about this statement: The even bigger statement to me is that we are all interconnected,” said Ludacris. “And I am a culmination of the people who showed up for me today believing in me and pushing me to inspire me. I am a reflection of you. … I’m nothing without you. Thank you.”

And the people who showed up for him on Thursday included his wife, Eudoxie Bridges, and their four daughters, some of his Fast & Furious castmates, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Will Packer, and Queen Latifah. The guest speakers on behalf of the Atlanta native were hip-hop heavyweight LL Cool J and actor Vin Diesel.

In his speech, Diesel stated, “If you take anything from this star, if you take anything from this king, if you take anything from his life, know that with every step he’s maintained a beautiful loyalty. And that loyalty will drive you far. That loyalty will make your brothers and your family feel supported at all times. That loyalty is imperative. Maintain that.”

During his recording career, Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide. His most successful and recognizable record is his debut single, “What’s Your Fantasy?” followed by “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” and “Money Maker,” to name a few.

He is on a 33-city tour with Janet Jackson titled “Together Again.” The tour began on April 14 and is expected to end in Seattle on June 21.