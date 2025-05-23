News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Twins’ Suspicious Deaths Declared Double Suicide By Georgia Bureau Of Investigation Georgia twins Naazir and Qaa'dir Lewis's deaths have been ruled a suicide by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.







Qaa’dir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis’s deaths have been ruled a suicide by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The twin brothers were found deceased on March 8. GBI officials determined their deaths were the cause of a double suicide. Evidence from Qaa’dir and Naazir’s cellphone data, surveillance footage, and internet search history indicates the brothers acted alone and fired the gun that led to their deaths, Fox 5 reported.

The GBI’s investigation revealed that Naazir purchased the ammunition used in the firearm and found it at the scene. The order of ammunition was delivered to their home on March 5. Internet searches on their devices included topics such as “how to load a gun” and suicide statistics from 2024.

Surveillance footage showed the brothers traveling alone from their home in Lawrenceville to Bell Mountain. Forensic testing confirmed both Qaa’dir and Naazir fired the weapon.

Despite the findings, the Lewis family disputes the GBI’s conclusion. Family members point to surveillance video from the night before the deaths. The video shows the 19-year-old Georgia residents eating snacks at a gas station. The presence of unused airline tickets still in their wallets at the time of their discovery led the family to expect foul play.

Qaa’dir and Naazir’s aunt Samira Brawner expressed disbelief. “I know that something happened to them. I know that they were murdered,” she told Fox 5.

Brawner spoke about Qaa’dir and Naazir’s positive disposition and their abundant support system.

“Both of them were funny. They loved spending time with family,” she said. “No, that doesn’t make any sense.”

The case drew national attention when a volunteer firefighter, Scott Kerlin, was arrested for taking unauthorized photos of the Georgia mountain death scene and sharing them publicly. Kerlin was arrested and charged with misdemeanor obstruction.

The GBI has met with the family to share their findings and plans to formally close the investigation. In a Facebook post, the Towns County Sheriff’s Office stated records can be requested after the investigation officially closes.

“Our heartfelt prayers are with the Lewis family at this time,” “the post read. “For any and all information or open records requests, the GBI has stated that the investigation will be formally closed in the coming weeks.”

